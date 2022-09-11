General L.P. Standard Sells 4,516,890 Shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Stock

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 4,516,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $4,065,201.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,932,382 shares in the company, valued at $11,639,143.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

National CineMedia Trading Down 2.7 %

NCMI stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.77. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $3.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.72.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. The business’s revenue was up 379.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

National CineMedia Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.21%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is -30.00%.

NCMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on National CineMedia from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National CineMedia

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 63,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 25,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 27,363 shares in the last quarter.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

