General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in General Mills by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742,286 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,095,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,257,000 after buying an additional 3,122,049 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,130,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,694,000 after buying an additional 2,556,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,413,000 after buying an additional 786,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

General Mills Stock Performance

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,556 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GIS opened at $75.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.47 and a 1 year high of $78.54.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.87%.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

