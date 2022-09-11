Genesis Shards (GS) Price Tops $0.0151 on Top Exchanges

Genesis Shards (GS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 11th. In the last week, Genesis Shards has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. One Genesis Shards coin can now be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. Genesis Shards has a total market cap of $181,207.28 and approximately $9,749.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Genesis Shards Coin Profile

GS is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2021. Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official website is www.genshards.com. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards.

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Shards is a whole new marketplace for pre-IDO tokens on NFTs powered by Polkadot. It was created to usher in a new paradigm for DeFi transforming NFTs into a liquidity vehicle for pre-IDO tokens and introducing a whole new suite of DeFi products across multiple blockchains.The $GS token is the native utility token of the Genesis ecosystem. The token gets used for Genesis Access, Genesis NFTX, and plays a significant role in Genesis network governance.Gen Access: $GS Tokens are required to be swapped for Genesis Access NFTs to be a part of the Genesis network. Based on the number of tokens held access tiers are decided to enable different access rights to its users.Gen NFTX: $GS token is the native token on the NFTX platform allowing users to benefit from a reduction in Swap fees for tickets, access cards or Gen smart contracts.Gen Governance: $GS tokens would provide governance rights to its members where they can vote on different proposals within the ecosystem. The number of tokens held would be a representation of voting power within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Shards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

