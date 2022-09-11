Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) SVP Sells $699,300.00 in Stock

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $699,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,289.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Heather White also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 7th, Heather White sold 713 shares of Genpact stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $32,769.48.
- On Friday, August 12th, Heather White sold 15,000 shares of Genpact stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $725,400.00.
Genpact Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:G opened at $46.66 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $54.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
Genpact Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genpact
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Genpact during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genpact during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genpact during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,590,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.
About Genpact
Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.
