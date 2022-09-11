Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) SVP Sells $699,300.00 in Stock

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $699,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,289.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Heather White also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Genpact alerts:

On Wednesday, September 7th, Heather White sold 713 shares of Genpact stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $32,769.48.

On Friday, August 12th, Heather White sold 15,000 shares of Genpact stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $725,400.00.

Genpact Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $46.66 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $54.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genpact

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Genpact during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genpact during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genpact during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,590,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

About Genpact

(Get Rating)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.