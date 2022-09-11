Genshiro Price Up 23.1% Over Last Week (GENS)

Genshiro (GENS) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Genshiro has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and $66,587.00 worth of Genshiro was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Genshiro has traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Genshiro coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004757 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002092 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000093 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000481 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

GENS is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2021. Genshiro’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 823,467,505 coins. Genshiro’s official Twitter account is @GenshiroDeFi. Genshiro’s official website is genshiro.equilibrium.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GENS is the native utility token for Genshiro. Its use cases include voting for validators, transaction fees, interest rates, and liquidity for bailouts and collateral (when GENS will become a more established asset).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genshiro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genshiro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genshiro using one of the exchanges listed above.

