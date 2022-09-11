Gera Coin (GERA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $181,688.00

Gera Coin (GERA) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Gera Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gera Coin has traded 96% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gera Coin has a market cap of $852,335.38 and approximately $181,688.00 worth of Gera Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Gera Coin

Gera Coin (GERA) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2020. Gera Coin’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,639,999,900 coins. The official website for Gera Coin is geracoin.io. Gera Coin’s official Twitter account is @GeraCoin.

Buying and Selling Gera Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “GERA Coin is a payment-for-delivery app that uses cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. It uses blockchain technology to enable automatic conversion from fiat to cryptocurrency, allowing both crypto and non-crypto users to send payment for deliveries.With the GERA App, users can also send money to their peers, as well as pay for products of merchants who will integrate GERA Coin as one of their payment means.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gera Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gera Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gera Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

