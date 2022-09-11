Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.61

Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.61 and traded as high as $2.00. Giga-tronics shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 16,371 shares trading hands.

Giga-tronics Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.61.

Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter. Giga-tronics had a negative return on equity of 255.96% and a negative net margin of 35.33%.

Giga-tronics Company Profile

Giga-tronics Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures electronics equipment for military test and airborne operational applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Microsource and the Giga-tronics Division. The company develops microwave components; Band Reject Filters for RADAR/EW (electronic warfare) for solving interference problems in RADAR/EW applications, as well as low noise oscillators used in shipboard and land-based self-protection systems; and RADAR filters for military fighter jet aircraft.

