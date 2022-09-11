Glanbia (LON:GLB) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.63

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 11.63 ($0.14) and traded as high as GBX 12.36 ($0.15). Glanbia shares last traded at GBX 11.74 ($0.14), with a volume of 547 shares traded.

Glanbia Stock Down 4.0 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 11.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of £32.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77.

Glanbia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a €0.13 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. Glanbia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

About Glanbia

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

