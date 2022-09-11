Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

Global Medical REIT has raised its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Global Medical REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 336.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Global Medical REIT to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.2%.

Global Medical REIT Stock Performance

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $715.48 million, a PE ratio of 57.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. Global Medical REIT has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $18.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $24,828,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 450.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after buying an additional 682,943 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $5,032,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 205.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 519,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 349,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,859,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,721,000 after purchasing an additional 150,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

GMRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point dropped their target price on Global Medical REIT to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

Featured Stories

