Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:KROP) Trading Up 1.5%

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:KROP – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.92 and last traded at $16.67. Approximately 2,359 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 3,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.42.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:KROP – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 4.45% of Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

