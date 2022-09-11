Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NYSEARCA:DRIV) Trading Up 3%

Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NYSEARCA:DRIV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.10 and last traded at $24.06. 76,432 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 327,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.35.
Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.30.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (DRIV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.