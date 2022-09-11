Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOU) Shares Up 3.9%

Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOU – Get Rating) traded up 3.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.79 and last traded at $17.74. 519,677 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 760,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.08.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.62.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.