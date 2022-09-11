Global X Education ETF (NYSEARCA:EDUT) Trading 2.1% Higher

Global X Education ETF (NYSEARCA:EDUT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.91 and last traded at $6.91. Approximately 560 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.
Global X Education ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.97.
