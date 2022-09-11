Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAS) Trading 3.4% Higher

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAS – Get Rating) traded up 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00. 1,272 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 2,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.57.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Trading Up 3.4 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.39.

