Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOC) Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOC – Get Rating) were up 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.80 and last traded at $12.80. Approximately 14,184 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 65,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.52.
Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Trading Up 2.2 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average is $12.75.
