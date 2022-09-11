GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Price Hits $0.0113 on Major Exchanges

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded down 18.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $202,862.01 and approximately $82.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,550.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,764.26 or 0.08186499 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00181135 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00023081 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.78 or 0.00295974 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.39 or 0.00730305 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.36 or 0.00609524 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000938 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.