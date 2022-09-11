GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Trading Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $201,200.60 and approximately $87.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

