Glovista Investments LLC Grows Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Glovista Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of META. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 4.4 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $169.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.81. The firm has a market cap of $454.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $383.79.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total transaction of $56,734.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,987.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total transaction of $56,734.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,987.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,276 shares of company stock worth $8,576,396. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.78.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

