GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Bought by JBF Capital Inc.

JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in GMS were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GMS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in GMS in the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Get GMS alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at GMS

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 93,897 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.72 per share, for a total transaction of $3,635,691.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,031,573 shares in the company, valued at $233,542,506.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

GMS Trading Up 2.1 %

GMS stock opened at $45.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. GMS Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.10 and a 52-week high of $61.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.85.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. GMS had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on GMS from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of GMS in a report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GMS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

GMS Profile

(Get Rating)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.