GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Sold by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,758 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of GMS worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,066,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,137,000 after acquiring an additional 34,498 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,293,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,168,000 after acquiring an additional 20,923 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 41.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,530,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,168,000 after acquiring an additional 449,795 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 25.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 860,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,848,000 after acquiring an additional 173,661 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,841,000 after acquiring an additional 8,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $45.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.06. GMS Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.10 and a 52 week high of $61.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.85.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 93,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.72 per share, for a total transaction of $3,635,691.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,031,573 shares in the company, valued at $233,542,506.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of GMS in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Truist Financial cut shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of GMS from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GMS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

