Gnosis (GNO) Hits Market Capitalization of $444.26 Million

Gnosis (GNO) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last week, Gnosis has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar. Gnosis has a market cap of $444.26 million and approximately $3.53 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gnosis coin can currently be purchased for about $172.22 or 0.00794938 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Gnosis Coin Profile

Gnosis (CRYPTO:GNO) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,579,588 coins. Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.pm. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gnosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform.”

