GNY Price Up 4.1% Over Last Week (GNY)

GNY (GNY) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 10th. In the last week, GNY has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. GNY has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and $82,728.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GNY coin can now be purchased for $0.0140 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004641 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00035888 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004166 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,553.76 or 1.00013620 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002374 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00036588 BTC.
GNY Profile
GNY (CRYPTO:GNY) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io. The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO. The official website for GNY is www.gny.io.
GNY Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
