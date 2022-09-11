Goal Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:PUCKU) Trading 0.1% Higher

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU – Get Rating) rose 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.93. Approximately 11,627 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 186% from the average daily volume of 4,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

Goal Acquisitions Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goal Acquisitions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 6,588.8% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 12,321 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 112.6% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 53,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the fourth quarter worth $1,378,000.

Goal Acquisitions Company Profile

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

