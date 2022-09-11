GoByte Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.00 (GBX)

GoByte (GBX) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $84,668.80 and $8.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Desire (DSR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapture (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GunCoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 101% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2018. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network. The official website for GoByte is www.gobyte.network. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GoByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

