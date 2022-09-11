GoHelpFund (HELP) Reaches Market Cap of $5,245.61

GoHelpFund (HELP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One GoHelpFund coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. GoHelpFund has a market cap of $5,245.61 and $3,536.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GoHelpFund has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.98 or 0.00777961 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00015224 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019874 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000297 BTC.

About GoHelpFund

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 coins. GoHelpFund’s official message board is blog.gohelpfund.com. GoHelpFund’s official website is gohelpfund.com. GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GoHelpFund

