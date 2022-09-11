Gold Secured Currency (GSX) Price Tops $0.0185 on Major Exchanges

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 11th. Gold Secured Currency has a market capitalization of $555.15 million and $460,809.00 worth of Gold Secured Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gold Secured Currency has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Gold Secured Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00008308 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000711 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000242 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001962 BTC.

About Gold Secured Currency

GSX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Gold Secured Currency’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins. Gold Secured Currency’s official Twitter account is @GlowShares.

According to CryptoCompare, “Anonymous, decentralized voting on the blockchain makes it easy for the community to form a consensus on important issues regarding the future of GSX. Secure, transparent, tamper-proof, and viewable 24 hours a day. Predefined rules govern and enforce the voting process, putting the coin in the hands of the holders. GSX brings together its community with voting on the blockchain. “

