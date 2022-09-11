Goldcoin Price Reaches $0.0242 on Exchanges (GLC)

Goldcoin (GLC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $1,686.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goldcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000293 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00023395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.48 or 0.00288866 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000942 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001339 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002368 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00031006 BTC.

Monavale (MONA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $653.46 or 0.03021177 BTC.

About Goldcoin

Goldcoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,050,155 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoinproject.org. Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org.

Goldcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

