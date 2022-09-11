Golden Goose 1-Day Volume Tops $90.00 (GOLD)

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 11th. One Golden Goose coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Golden Goose has a market cap of $157,739.12 and $90.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Golden Goose alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.83 or 0.00775561 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015119 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019831 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000297 BTC.

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose launched on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews.

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Goose should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golden Goose using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Golden Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golden Goose and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.