Golden Goose (GOLD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $157,739.12

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $157,739.12 and $90.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golden Goose coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Golden Goose has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Golden Goose alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.83 or 0.00775561 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015119 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019831 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews.

Golden Goose Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Goose should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golden Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golden Goose and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.