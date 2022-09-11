Golden Goose Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges (GOLD)

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. During the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. One Golden Goose coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $157,731.54 and $110.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.99 or 0.00756784 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00014526 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00019195 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose launched on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews.

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

