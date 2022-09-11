GOMA Finance (GOMA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $27,970.00

GOMA Finance (GOMA) traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 11th. In the last seven days, GOMA Finance has traded 33.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GOMA Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. GOMA Finance has a total market capitalization of $773,886.11 and approximately $27,970.00 worth of GOMA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004741 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002090 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000480 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

About GOMA Finance

GOMA Finance (GOMA) is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. GOMA Finance’s total supply is 117,016,098,848,807 coins and its circulating supply is 147,669,787,550,044 coins. GOMA Finance’s official Twitter account is @GomaShibaToken. The official website for GOMA Finance is gomatoken.com.

GOMA Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GOMA Finance (GOMA) is a HYPER-Deflationary Community DeFi Coin focused on creating opportunities through innovative Decentralized financial instruments.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GOMA Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GOMA Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GOMA Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

