Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Receives $2.05 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.05.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Desjardins cut their target price on Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$2.50 to C$1.40 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$3.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$2.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Goodfood Market Price Performance

OTCMKTS GDDFF opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. Goodfood Market has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $7.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.47.

About Goodfood Market

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

