Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.57.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares cut their target price on Goodfood Market from C$3.75 to C$2.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Goodfood Market from C$2.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Goodfood Market from C$2.75 to C$1.45 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of FOOD opened at C$0.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.84. Goodfood Market has a 12-month low of C$0.94 and a 12-month high of C$10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$72.96 million and a PE ratio of -1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.01, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

