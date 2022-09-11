governance ZIL (GZIL) Trading 5.9% Higher Over Last Week

governance ZIL (GZIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 11th. One governance ZIL coin can now be purchased for $12.11 or 0.00056388 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, governance ZIL has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. governance ZIL has a total market cap of $6.78 million and $8,806.00 worth of governance ZIL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00035851 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,655.47 or 1.00005966 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00036552 BTC.

governance ZIL Profile

governance ZIL (CRYPTO:GZIL) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. The official message board for governance ZIL is blog.zilliqa.com/non-custodial-staking-to-release-on-the-zilliqa-mainnet-on-14-october-70d3a41097cb. governance ZIL’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa. The Reddit community for governance ZIL is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for governance ZIL is www.zilliqa.com/staking.

governance ZIL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “gZIL is essentially a governance token, which empowers long-term token holders and frequent engagers to become a decision-maker in the Zilliqa ecosystem. This can be compared to a DAO- like structure where gZIL holders can vote and make decisions on community and partner projects powered by $ZIL.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as governance ZIL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire governance ZIL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase governance ZIL using one of the exchanges listed above.

