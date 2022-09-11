Governor DAO Trading Up 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (GDAO)

Governor DAO (GDAO) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. One Governor DAO coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000881 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Governor DAO has a total market cap of $551,018.42 and $17,372.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Governor DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004651 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00036079 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004646 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,526.74 or 1.00082047 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00036722 BTC.

Governor DAO Profile

Governor DAO (CRYPTO:GDAO) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on November 8th, 2020. Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,908,596 coins. The official website for Governor DAO is governordao.org. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Governor DAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Governor DAO is a Wyoming-based Decentralized Autonomous Organization positioned as the “DAO of DAOs”. Governors offer a suite of products and services for projects looking to build out DAO qualities in their own communities. Offerings include an industry-first sybil-resistance product for one-voice-one-vote governance, as well as governance bootstraps for new communities, consultations, and smart contract porting.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Governor DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Governor DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Governor DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Governor DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.