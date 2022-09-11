Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Receives $5.55 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.55.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GRAB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.20 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Grab in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 target price for the company.

Get Grab alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grab

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRAB. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grab in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Grab in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Grab in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grab during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 46.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grab Trading Up 1.9 %

About Grab

Shares of GRAB opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.12. Grab has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 7.37.

(Get Rating)

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.