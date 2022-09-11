Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 11,794 Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,794 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 82.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $172.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $209.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.