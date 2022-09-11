Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 94.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,143 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,693,336 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $86,259,000 after purchasing an additional 283,014 shares in the last quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,626,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 6,917 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ opened at $42.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $177.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.71 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.78 and its 200-day moving average is $49.29.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.68.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

