Graham Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 108,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.29% of Dynex Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DX. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Dynex Capital in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Dynex Capital in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Dynex Capital in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of DX opened at $15.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.96 and a 1-year high of $18.15.

Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 254.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Dynex Capital to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dynex Capital news, CFO Robert S. Colligan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert S. Colligan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 6,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $100,070.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,919,043.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 18,490 shares of company stock valued at $288,432 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

