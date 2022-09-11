Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 31,630 Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,754,000 after purchasing an additional 21,826 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after buying an additional 28,127 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 141,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 868,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,698,000 after buying an additional 15,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 433.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 41,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of PBH stock opened at $52.12 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Stories

