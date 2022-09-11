Graham Capital Management L.P. Raises Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 234.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,248 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned 0.09% of GrafTech International worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 855.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EAF. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

GrafTech International Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:EAF opened at $5.92 on Friday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. GrafTech International had a net margin of 34.75% and a return on equity of 807.51%. The business had revenue of $363.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. GrafTech International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GrafTech International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

GrafTech International Profile

(Get Rating)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

