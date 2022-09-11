Graham Capital Management L.P. Trims Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,986,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,497 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth $26,970,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 280,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,624,000 after purchasing an additional 96,543 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 89,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,777,000 after purchasing an additional 15,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $103.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.78 and a 200-day moving average of $109.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.89. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.05 and a 1-year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ICE. Argus cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Stories

