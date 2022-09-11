Granahan Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Granahan Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,653,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 699,825 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 3.56% of Acacia Research worth $7,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACTG. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Acacia Research by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,948,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,786,000 after purchasing an additional 374,623 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 8.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,536,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,440,000 after buying an additional 203,300 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACTG opened at $4.21 on Friday. Acacia Research Co. has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $7.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.50.

Acacia Research ( NASDAQ:ACTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.56). Acacia Research had a net margin of 167.82% and a return on equity of 10.97%.

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Operations and Industrial Operations.

