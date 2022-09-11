Granahan Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Granahan Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,456,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 201,074 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.53% of Harvard Bioscience worth $9,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBIO. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 230.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the first quarter worth $78,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HBIO. KeyCorp cut their price target on Harvard Bioscience from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered Harvard Bioscience from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

NASDAQ:HBIO opened at $3.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 1.73. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $8.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $29.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bertrand Loy purchased 17,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $55,849.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 382,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,234.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bertrand Loy purchased 17,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $55,849.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 382,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,234.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James W. Green acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $127,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,248,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,173,707.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 72,651 shares of company stock valued at $234,345 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

