Granahan Investment Management LLC Has $6.42 Million Stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Granahan Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,850 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 0.23% of Rush Enterprises worth $6,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 52,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $48.53 on Friday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.09 and a 52 week high of $60.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Rush Enterprises from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut Rush Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

