Granahan Investment Management LLC Has $8.03 Million Stock Holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 45,404 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $8,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,992,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,489,000 after buying an additional 1,914,797 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,411,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,334,000 after buying an additional 389,396 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,274,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,070,000 after buying an additional 1,311,474 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3,996.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,220,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,143,000 after buying an additional 1,191,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,090,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,056,000 after buying an additional 510,694 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XENE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

In related news, EVP James R. Empfield sold 57,743 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $2,212,134.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 33,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $1,281,649.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP James R. Empfield sold 57,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $2,212,134.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,820 shares of company stock valued at $6,982,432. 6.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $37.53 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $41.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.19.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.06). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 432.24% and a negative return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

