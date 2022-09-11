Granahan Investment Management LLC Purchases 33,927 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,927 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Prothena worth $4,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRTA. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Prothena by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Prothena by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gene G. Kinney sold 991 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $31,721.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,503.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gene G. Kinney sold 21,506 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $706,041.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,994.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gene G. Kinney sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $31,721.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,503.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,778 shares of company stock valued at $4,236,012. 31.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prothena Price Performance

Shares of Prothena stock opened at $29.05 on Friday. Prothena Co. plc has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $79.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -121.04 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.70.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.37). Prothena had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.12 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Prothena from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

Prothena Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

