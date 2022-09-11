Granahan Investment Management LLC Purchases 403,405 Shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) by 237.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 573,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403,405 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Olink Holding AB (publ) worth $10,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth $209,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at $643,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 44,514 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at $7,515,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after purchasing an additional 160,623 shares during the last quarter. 30.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on OLK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of OLK opened at $15.50 on Friday. Olink Holding AB has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.61 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.77.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Olink Holding AB will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Profile

(Get Rating)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

Further Reading

