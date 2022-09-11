Granahan Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,169,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,268 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 9.10% of Biomerica worth $5,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Biomerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 18.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biomerica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BMRA opened at $3.73 on Friday. Biomerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $7.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.48. The firm has a market cap of $49.94 million, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of -0.44.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

