Granahan Investment Management LLC Sells 74,905 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Granahan Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,905 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of CONMED worth $12,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in CONMED by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in CONMED during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in CONMED during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in CONMED during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in CONMED during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000.

Insider Activity at CONMED

In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $265,640.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $756,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,356.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $265,640.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CONMED Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNMD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of CONMED from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of CONMED from $160.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of CONMED from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

CNMD stock opened at $98.01 on Friday. CONMED Co. has a one year low of $85.69 and a one year high of $159.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.50.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The company had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.78 million. CONMED had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a positive return on equity of 13.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is -20.20%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

See Also

